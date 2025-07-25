Summer Festival Preview: Arts @ The Marina
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday July 25th, 2025, 5:00pm
This weekend marks the return of the annual Arts @ The Marina at Leamington’s waterfront.
This two-day event held at the scenic lakeside Leamington Municipal Marina/Rick Atkin Park features dozens of artisans on display, live local music, children’s activities, food, and refreshments.
For more information, check out the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook