Summer Festival Preview: Arts @ The Marina

Friday July 25th, 2025, 5:00pm

This weekend marks the return of the annual Arts @ The Marina at Leamington’s waterfront.

This two-day event held at the scenic lakeside Leamington Municipal Marina/Rick Atkin Park features dozens of artisans on display, live local music, children’s activities, food, and refreshments.

For more information, check out the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide.

