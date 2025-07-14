Stand-Up King Sebastian Maniscalco Returns To The Colosseum Stage

Sebastian Maniscalco brings his It Ain’t Right Tour to The Colosseum stage on Saturday, November 22nd.

Sebastian Maniscalco, hailed by The New York Times as “the hottest comic in America,” is a record-breaking comedian with over two decades of unparalleled success. Renowned for his dynamic physical comedy and razor-sharp storytelling, he has shattered ticket sales and attendance records at premier venues including Madison Square Garden, United Center, Scotiabank Arena, Prudential Center, UBS Arena, and Hertz Arena, and made history as the first comedian to headline Los Angeles’s new Intuit Dome.

Maniscalco earned the title of Number One “Comedy Tour of 2025” in Billboard’s Midyear Boxscore report. He also ranked among the Top 25 global tours overall and was named one of Billboard’s “Top 10 Highest-Grossing Comedy Tours of 2024.” He is the only comedian to appear on Pollstar’s “Top 20 Global Concert Tours of 2025,” further cementing his status as one of comedy’s most influential figures.

Beyond the stage, Maniscalco is a bestselling author and podcast host of The Pete and Sebastian Show and has showcased his versatility across film and TV with standout roles in The Irishman, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and About My Father, which he co-wrote and starred in alongside Robert De Niro.

On television, he stars in Max’s Bookie, which he co-produces with Chuck Lorre. Next up, he will voice Easy Money: The Charles Ponzi Story, Apple’s first scripted podcast series – an eight-episode docudrama chronicling the astonishing rise and fall of an Italian immigrant who, in 1920, swindled investors out of what would now amount to a quarter of a billion dollars. Maniscalco’s upcoming comedy special is poised to be a tentpole event in Hulu’s Hularious comedy slate, and one of the most anticipated highlights of its fall lineup.

Together with his wife Lana, Maniscalco is deeply committed to giving back through their Tag You’re It! Foundation, which supports a range of causes close to their hearts, from honouring and uplifting U.S. veterans to advancing research for Alzheimer’s disease and improving access to education for children across underserved communities.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 18th, at 10:00am