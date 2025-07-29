St. Joseph Catholic High School To Expand

The Ontario government has approved the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board to issue the tender for the new addition at St. Joseph Catholic High School to create more student spaces.

“The funding for a new addition at St. Joseph Catholic High School in Windsor is great news for our community,” said Andrew Dowie, MPP for Windsor–Tecumseh. “Through this investment, we’re creating opportunities for students to thrive today and well into the future.”

This project is supported by a total investment of $4.1 million, which includes additional funding of $452,083. When complete, the project will deliver 184 new secondary student spaces for local families.