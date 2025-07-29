NEWS >

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

St. Joseph Catholic High School To Expand

Tuesday July 29th, 2025, 9:38am

City News
0
0

File photo by windsoriteDOTca News

The Ontario government has approved the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board to issue the tender for the new addition at St. Joseph Catholic High School to create more student spaces.

“The funding for a new addition at St. Joseph Catholic High School in Windsor is great news for our community,” said Andrew Dowie, MPP for Windsor–Tecumseh. “Through this investment, we’re creating opportunities for students to thrive today and well into the future.”

This project is supported by a total investment of $4.1 million, which includes additional funding of $452,083. When complete, the project will deliver 184 new secondary student spaces for local families.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message