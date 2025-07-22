SIU Invokes Mandate In Lakeshore
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday July 22nd, 2025, 3:50pm
The province’s Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate following a single-vehicle collision in Lakeshore.
According to Police on Monday, July 21st, 2025, at approximately 10:55pm officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a vehicle that failed to stop.
A short time later, the vehicle was involved in single-vehicle collision on Lakeshore Road 235. The driver was transported to hospital by Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services with non-life-threatening injuries.
The OPP investigation regarding the initial traffic stop remains ongoing.
