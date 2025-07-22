SIU Invokes Mandate In Lakeshore

The province’s Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate following a single-vehicle collision in Lakeshore.

According to Police on Monday, July 21st, 2025, at approximately 10:55pm officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a vehicle that failed to stop.

A short time later, the vehicle was involved in single-vehicle collision on Lakeshore Road 235. The driver was transported to hospital by Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services with non-life-threatening injuries.

The OPP investigation regarding the initial traffic stop remains ongoing.