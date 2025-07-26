SIU Concludes Investigation Into Collision Involving Police Cruiser And Cyclist In Windsor

The Special Investigations Unit has cleared a Windsor Police officer in connection with the fractures suffered by a 46-year-old man when he was struck on his bicycle.

On April 6th, 2025, at 1:38pm the Subject Official was heading to a call for service in a marked cruiser, travelling south on Glengarry Avenue. He made a left turn to go eastbound onto Assumption Street, and collided with the cyclist, who had entered onto Assumption Street from a private pathway.

EMS attended the scene, and the cyclist was transported to Windsor Regional Hospital and admitted. He was believed to have sustained shoulder, hip, and collarbone fractures.

Director Joseph Martino of the SIU said, “The collision seemed to be the unfortunate result of the cyclist failing to check for approaching traffic before entering onto Assumption Street from the alley.”

The file has been closed.