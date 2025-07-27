Windsor-Essex

Shot Fired During Riverside Drive Road Rage Incident

Sunday July 27th, 2025, 2:45pm

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police are investigating after a gunshot was fired during a road rage incident.

Police say that around 11:0pm Saturday, two vehicles were traveling eastbound in the 1300 block of Riverside Drive when one driver reportedly yelled obscenities at the complainant before someone in the vehicle discharged a firearm at the complainant’s car, damaging its rear window.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene shortly thereafter. No physical injuries have been reported because of the incident.

The suspect vehicle is a late model four-door sedan, possibly grey or chocolate brown in colour. The driver is a black male in his 20s. Two other occupants were seen in the vehicle, though no descriptions are available.

The Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation. Residents and business owners are asked to review dashcam or surveillance footage between 10:30pm nd 11:30pm on July 26th for any relevant evidence.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

