Shoppers Drug Mart Coming To Walker Road

Wednesday July 23rd, 2025, 9:20am

Business
A new Shoppers Drug Mart is coming to a busy commercial section of Walker Road.

The new location is currently under construction in a portion of the former HomeSense store in Walker Crossings.

A fall opening is planned.

