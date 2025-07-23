Shoppers Drug Mart Coming To Walker Road
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday July 23rd, 2025, 9:20am
A new Shoppers Drug Mart is coming to a busy commercial section of Walker Road.
The new location is currently under construction in a portion of the former HomeSense store in Walker Crossings.
A fall opening is planned.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook