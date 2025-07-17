Sewer Reconstruction on Front Road Postponed By Two Weeks

The start of the Front Road Storm Sewer Reconstruction project has been postponed by two weeks due to a delay in the arrival of necessary materials.

Major traffic delays on Front Road are expected to now begin closer to mid-August.

The reconstruction area includes the section of Front Road from Reaume Road to Boismier Avenue. Throughout the project, traffic lanes will be reduced from four to two lanes, and turning restrictions will be in place.