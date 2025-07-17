Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Sewer Reconstruction on Front Road Postponed By Two Weeks

Thursday July 17th, 2025, 11:30am

LaSalle
0
0

DCIM/100MEDIA/DJI_0294.JPG

The start of the Front Road Storm Sewer Reconstruction project has been postponed by two weeks due to a delay in the arrival of necessary materials.

Major traffic delays on Front Road are expected to now begin closer to mid-August.

The reconstruction area includes the section of Front Road from Reaume Road to Boismier Avenue. Throughout the project, traffic lanes will be reduced from four to two lanes, and turning restrictions will be in place.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message