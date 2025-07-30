Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday July 30th, 2025, 3:35pm
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning.
They say meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing heavy rain. This line of severe thunderstorms is located from Leamington to Blenheim and is nearly stationary. The main threat is heavy rainfall with local amounts of 50 to 100 mm.
