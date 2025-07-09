Rumble On The Roof Brings Boxing To Downtown Windsor

This Saturday, the Pelissier Street Parking Garage rooftop will transform into a full-scale outdoor boxing arena for Rumble on the Roof, an electrifying night of live amateur boxing under the stars. High above the city streets, the event kicks off at 7:00pm and features rising fighters from across Ontario.

“This is what summer in the city is all about,” said Chris MacLeod, Chair of the DWBIA. “We’re turning an everyday space into something unforgettable and bringing people together through sport, music, and food.”

The fights are being produced by Border City Boxing Club, known for developing talent and creating community impact through sport – and the fight card is stacked with local and regional fighters.

The evening’s lineup features a rare and highly anticipated Champion vs. Champion clash, pitting 119 lb. National Champion Rosalind “Soup” Canty against 132 lb. National Champion Simran Takhar—a dream bout that promises fireworks and fierce competition.

Also on the card, two undefeated warriors are set to defend their flawless records. Ahmad Chedid (9-0) looks to extend his streak and solidify his standing, while Ali Oda (11-0) enters the ring with determination and grit, putting his unblemished record on the line.

Capping off the night is a crowd-pleasing Main Event featuring two local favourites. Border City’s own Marcelo Carbelo faces off against Blue Collar standout Michael Harrington in a hometown showdown that’s guaranteed to bring intensity, pride, and heart to the ring.

With champions, unbeaten fighters, and hometown heroes, this is more than just a fight night—it’s a celebration of courage, competition, and community.

Admission is free, and attendees can also enjoy a bustling bar and local foods. VIP tables and reserved seats are available for purchase at rumbleontherooftop.eventbrite.ca.