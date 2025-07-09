Public Invited To Join The Ranks To Run With Responders

Organizers of the 2025 Run With Responders 5K are inviting resident runners to join them on a five-kilometre (5K) route along the Windsor Riverfront Trail on Sunday, July 27th, 2025.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services Chief James Waffle, Windsor Police Service Chief Jason Bellaire, and Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Chief Justin Lammers were joined by race coordinators on the riverfront today to announce the 3rd Annual “Run With Responders 5K,” Kids Dash and AM 800m Run to support local charities.

“For 2025, our charities are Canadian Mental Health Association – Windsor-Essex County Branch (CMHA-WECB), Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics and Windsor Firefighters Benefit Fund, with 100% of the proceeds to benefit these three important charitable organizations,” said co-organizer Dave Orshinsky.

Race-day registration begins at 7:30am with the run to start at 9:00am sharp. All runners in the 5K will receive a high-quality event t-shirt and finisher’s medal.

“Run with Responders gives everyone the opportunity to support three great initiatives that champion mental health support, acceptance, and inclusion,” said Essex-Windsor EMS Chief, Justin Lammers.

Funds raised will support ongoing mental health education, training, and awareness as part of the Sole Focus Project of the Canadian Mental Health Association. Many sessions are geared toward helping professionals like first responders, medical professionals, youth, and caregivers.

“Mental health is key to our well-being, and we can’t be truly healthy without it,” said Canadian Mental Health Association’s Director of Communications and Mental Health Promotion Kim Willis. “It involves how we feel, think, act, and interact with the world around us. Mental health is about realizing our potential, coping with the normal stresses of life, and making a contribution to our community.”

The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics (LETR) engages law enforcement officers worldwide, championing acceptance and inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities, starting first with their own communities.

The Windsor Firefighters Benefit Fund’s mission is to alleviate poverty, uplift the community, and provide unwavering support to firefighters and their families during times of need.

“The Windsor Police Service is proud to join partners from across the community for this event,” said Windsor Police Service Chief Jason Bellaire. “Our members look forward to supporting mental health and raising funds for our amazing athletes.”

More information can be found online here.