Pro Wrestling Comes To Downtown Windsor Saturday



This Saturday, Downtown Windsor will be transformed into the ultimate battleground as the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association and MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling join forces to present Downtown Showdown, a free, open-air professional wrestling extravaganza taking place on the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue, close to the intersection of University Avenue.

“There have been many infamous ‘street fights’ in wrestling history, but this is something entirely different,” said Scott D’Amore, President of MAPLE LEAF PRO and a proud Windsor native. “We’re literally shutting down the street, building a ring in the middle of the road, and bringing world-class wrestling action to the heart of my hometown.”

With a 6:00pm bell time, fans are encouraged to arrive early for prime viewing spots. This family-friendly event promises jaw-dropping athleticism, dramatic storylines, and the raw energy of live pro wrestling under the open sky.

“The energy from Rumble on the Roof this past weekend was electric — you could feel the city come alive from the top of the Pelissier parking garage to the streets of downtown Windsor,” said Chris MacLeod, Chair of the DWBIA. “We’re building on that momentum and turning up the volume for the Downtown Showdown. It’s not just another wrestling event — it’s another step in making Downtown Windsor the place to be. The ring is set, the stars are coming, and the community is ready. Let’s make some noise.”