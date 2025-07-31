Possible Public Measles Exposure Notification
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday July 31st, 2025, 3:12pm
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone who visited the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days from the date of exposure. Individuals can contact a healthcare provider to review their immunity status.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone, particularly those who are unvaccinated, pregnant, immunocompromised or have a child/children under 12 months of age, who visited any of the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to complete the risk assessment (below) for guidance on next steps.
For further information, call the Infectious Disease Prevention program at 519-258-2146 ext. 1420.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Possible Public Exposure Location:
- Erie Shores HealthCare, Emergency Department
- 194 Talbot St W, Leamington
Sunday, July 27th, 2025, 9:00am – 4:00pm
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook