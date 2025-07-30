Possible Public Measles Exposure Notification
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday July 30th, 2025, 5:20pm
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone who visited the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days from the date of exposure. Individuals can contact a healthcare provider to review their immunity status.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone, particularly those who are unvaccinated, pregnant, immunocompromised or have a child/children under 12 months of age, who visited any of the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to complete the risk assessment (below) for guidance on next steps.
For further information, call the Infectious Disease Prevention program at 519-258-2146 ext. 1420.
- Real Canadian Superstore Talbot Street
201 Talbot Street East in Leamington
Saturday, July 26th, 2025, 4:00pm – 6:30pm
Entire Building
