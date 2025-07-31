NEWS >

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Police Warn Of Scam Texts

Thursday July 31st, 2025, 4:45pm

City News
0
0

Windsor Police are reporting a rash of scam text messages appearing to come from government agencies in Ontario.

These messages are fraudulent and aim to trick you into sharing personal or financial information.

Police offer a few simple tips to protect yourself and your loved ones:

  • Unexpected message? Be suspicious. If you haven’t recently interacted with police or a government agency, it’s likely a scam.
  • Don’t click on links from unknown numbers. Scammers often use fake websites to steal your information.
  • Urgent payment demands are a red flag. Legitimate agencies don’t threaten or pressure you by text.
  • Watch for typos or strange wording. Many scam messages have poor grammar, odd phrasing, or formatting issues
  • Not sure if it’s real? Contact the agency directly using a verified phone number or website. Never trust the number or link in the message
  • Swipe to see an example of a scam text message

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message