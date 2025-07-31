Police Warn Of Scam Texts
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday July 31st, 2025, 4:45pm
Windsor Police are reporting a rash of scam text messages appearing to come from government agencies in Ontario.
These messages are fraudulent and aim to trick you into sharing personal or financial information.
Police offer a few simple tips to protect yourself and your loved ones:
- Unexpected message? Be suspicious. If you haven’t recently interacted with police or a government agency, it’s likely a scam.
- Don’t click on links from unknown numbers. Scammers often use fake websites to steal your information.
- Urgent payment demands are a red flag. Legitimate agencies don’t threaten or pressure you by text.
- Watch for typos or strange wording. Many scam messages have poor grammar, odd phrasing, or formatting issues
- Not sure if it’s real? Contact the agency directly using a verified phone number or website. Never trust the number or link in the message
