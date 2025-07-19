Police Seek Alleged Fraud Suspect

Windsor Police is looking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a fraud investigation.

Police say that on July 6th, 2025, a female suspect attended a convenience store in the 7600 block of Tecumseh Road East, where she used a tampered Nevada-style break-open ticket in an attempt to fraudulently claim a $200 prize.

The suspect is described as a white female, 30 to 40 years old, with a heavy build, light skin tone, and blonde hair. At the time of the incident, she was wearing a black leotard-style outfit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.