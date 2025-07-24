Police Looking For Armed Robbery Suspect

Windsor Police are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect following an armed robbery.

Police say that just after 11:00pm on July 13th, 2025, an individual was walking southbound in the 800 block of Dufferin Place when a masked male suspect exited a vehicle and pointed a handgun at him.

The suspect demanded the victim’s side bag, which contained approximately $450 in cash. The victim complied, and the suspect fled the scene with the bag. The viaticum was not injured.

The suspect is described as a white male, wearing no shirt and a health mask.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a black, four-door Chevrolet SUV. Investigators have obtained a partial Ontario license plate CCZR **8.

Investigators ask residents and business owners in the area to check their dashcam or surveillance footage from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. on July 13 for evidence that may assist this investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also submit information anonymously to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-