Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting Downtown

Windsor Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in downtown Windsor.

Police say that shortly before 3:00am on July 20th, 2025, they responded to reports of gunfire in the 400 block of Ouellette Avenue.

Officers located a 22-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation revealed the victim was shot following an altercation between two groups.

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating and urges residents and business owners in the immediate area to check their surveillance or dashcam footage between 2:00am and 4:00am for possible evidence.

Anyone with information should call the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.