Police Investigate Contractor Scam Targeting Seniors

Windsor Police is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying individuals involved in two separate contractor scams that targeted seniors.

Police say that on July 11th, 2025, officers responded to a financial institution in the 3700 block of Tecumseh Road East for a report of suspected fraud. An employee became suspicious when an elderly woman withdrew $13,000 for roofing work and returned several days later seeking to withdraw an additional $13,000.

The woman was driven to the bank by a male who identified himself as “Mark Bignam.” He is described as a white male, 30-40 years old, and of average height and build. He wore a yellow construction vest and drove a red pickup truck.

In a second incident, on July 15th, 2025, a grey pickup truck was observed at a residence in the 1200 block of McEwan Avenue. A male was seen on the roof removing shingles while the elderly homeowner was away. Upon the homeowner’s return, the man claimed urgent repairs were needed.

The following day, the suspect returned with a female passenger. A second truck arrived with two more male suspects.

The elderly homeowner was driven to a bank, where he withdrew $10,000 while the suspects waited in the parking lot. The suspect then attempted to obtain another $5,000 from a second bank, but the transaction was declined. He dropped the homeowner off nearby and promised to return the next day to complete the work but never did.

The suspects in this second incident are described as follows:

Suspect #1: White male, approximately 20 years old, wearing a yellow reflective construction shirt, tan cargo shorts, and brown boots.

Suspect #2: White male, approximately 30 years old.

Suspect #3: White male, late 30s, very heavyset with a large stomach.

Suspect #4: White female (no further description).

The suspect vehicle is described as a grey pickup truck with blue and white licence plates.

At this time, investigators cannot confirm if the two incidents are related. However, both involved elderly victims being driven to financial institutions to withdraw large sums of money under false pretenses.

“We’re urging everyone to speak with their elderly family members, friends, and neighbours about these scams,” said Sgt. Rob Durling of the Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit. “Even a professional-looking flyer or invoice doesn’t guarantee the business is legitimate. If something feels off, contact our Financial Crimes Unit.”

The Windsor Police Service is asking anyone with information that may help identify the suspects or the vehicles involved to contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.