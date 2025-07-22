Windsor-Essex

Plan For The Closure Of E.C. Row Expressway On-Ramp At Central Avenue

Tuesday July 22nd, 2025, 8:00am

Construction
0
0

The Eastbound E.C. Row Expressway on-ramp from Central Avenue will be closed nightly for milling and paving work from 8:00pm to 6:00am.

The work starts on Wednesday, July 23rd, until Tuesday, July 29th, 2025. Friday and Saturday evenings excluded.

