Plan For The Closure Of E.C. Row Expressway On-Ramp At Central Avenue
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday July 22nd, 2025, 8:00am
The Eastbound E.C. Row Expressway on-ramp from Central Avenue will be closed nightly for milling and paving work from 8:00pm to 6:00am.
The work starts on Wednesday, July 23rd, until Tuesday, July 29th, 2025. Friday and Saturday evenings excluded.
