PHOTOS: Windsor Lancers Pole Vaulting Takes Over The Riverfront

Friday July 25th, 2025, 5:23pm

World-class pole vaulting is taking flight on Windsor’s Waterfront this weekend, as the University of Windsor Athletics Club brings an international pole vaulting showcase to the heart of the city with Night Flight.

The high-flying action kicks off Friday, July 25th, with the women’s elite competition at 4:00pm, followed by the men’s event at 7:00pm. The atmosphere will be electric, complete with music, live announcing, and fans lining the waterfront for one of the summer’s most exciting sporting events.

The action continues Saturday, July 26th, with additional events showcasing up-and-coming young athletes.

