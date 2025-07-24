NEWS >

Windsor-Essex

PHOTOS: Howard Avenue And Division Road Construction Continues

Thursday July 24th, 2025, 8:30am

City News
Construction on Howard Avenue and Division Road between the Roundhouse Centre/Devonshire Mall intersection cntimues.

The project includes storm sewer improvements, road reconstruction and widening, construction of a new railway grade crossing on Sydney Avenue, streetlighting and traffic light improvements, a sidewalk, and a multi-use trail.

The work continues until approximately Friday, October 31st, 2025.

