Pet Of The Week: Meet Working Whiskers Tea!

Tea (Working Whiskers) – Domestic Short Hair – 5 years – Male

Greetings, human. My name is Tea. I am a timid guy, hoping for a calm and quiet environment, as it will be easiest for me to settle into. I might be a bit shy when we first meet, but give me some time. I promise I’ll warm up to you. I’m a gentle soul, always curious about my surroundings, but I prefer to observe from a safe distance. I might seem timid, but I’m just being careful. I like to spend my time in cardboard boxes; there’s nothing better than a good box. It takes me a while to trust, but once I do, I’ll be your loyal companion. Once I’ve warmed up to you, I love to be pet all over and ADORE having my head and neck area scratched for me. I will headbutt and lean into you when I want more affection, although I will stay put on my pre-warmed cozy spot. I can’t wait to find my spot in your home and in your heart!! I am considered a part of the working whiskers committee. I have some difficulty with consistently using my litterbox specifically for defecation, which could be for a couple of reasons, and my adoption fee will be at your discretion so that you can put all your focus on my care. Thank you for considering me as an addition to your home!