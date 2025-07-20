Windsor-Essex

Pet Of The Week: Meet Thor

Sunday July 20th, 2025, 12:00pm

Windsor Pets Of The Week
0
0



Thor – Mixed Breed – 1 year – Male

“I’m what they call a social butterfly, which is just a fancy way of saying I want to say hi to every single person I see. Human? Hello. Dog? Hello. Park bench? Let me sniff it. I walk pretty well on a leash-until I see something I must investigate. Then, uh… I go full steam ahead. I mean, what if it’s a squirrel?? Or a sandwich??

I love hanging with other dogs, especially the ones who like to party (aka play). Just one thing-when it comes to food or bones, I don’t like to share. I mean, would you share your pizza crusts? Exactly. So my people will need to help manage that at home, especially if I’ve got a canine roommate.

I’m great with older kids-especially the ones who don’t mind a little bulldog bounce. I do jump up to say hi sometimes because I’m just SO EXCITED ABOUT EVERYTHING. I can work on it, promise. But for now, maybe skip the toddlers unless they enjoy surprise snuggles to the face.

Bottom line? I’m a sweet, slobbery, lovable meatball looking for my forever crew. If you like snuggles, walks, and big ol’ blockheads with even bigger hearts-I’m your guy. Come meet me!”

Learn more about this week's Pet of the Week, how to adopt, and more on the Windsor Humane Society's website.

