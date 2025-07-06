Pet Of The Week: Hi There, I’m Sky





Sky – Jack Russell Terrier – 14 years – Female

Hi there, I’m Sky – a 14-year-old Jack Russell mix with a heart full of love and paws still ready for adventure.

Now, I know what you’re thinking. “14?!” But don’t let the number fool you – I’ve still got that signature Jack Russell spunk and sparkle in my eyes. I love my walks (the longer, the better), and if there’s an adventure waiting, you can bet I’ll be the first one at the door, tail wagging like a little propeller.

I’m sweet as can be and I adore people – truly, deeply, endlessly. I do tend to bark when I meet someone new, but only because I can’t contain my excitement. I mean, what if they’re my new best friend? Gotta let them know I’m here, ready for belly rubs and love.

I’ve lived with cats before and did just fine, and I’d probably enjoy a respectful dog buddy too. I’m not pushy, just friendly. I’ve got the soul of a young pup wrapped in the wisdom of a seasoned companion.

If you’re looking for a loyal, affectionate little lady who will cherish every moment with you – from quiet cuddles to trail-side sniff-a-thons – then I think we might just be meant for each other. My name is Sky, but I promise I’ll keep your feet planted in joy and your heart soaring.