Performance Ford Worker Ratifies Three-Year Agreement

Tuesday July 15th, 2025, 9:19am

Members of Unifor Local 195 at Performance Ford have voted  88% in support of a new contract.
 
The new three-year contract includes a front-loaded wage increase for all classifications, with an additional $2.00/hr on specialty skills. There will also be increases in years 2 and 3 of the deal, along with new minimum wage inflation protection.
 
There is also a $1,000 signing bonus, an increase to paid education leave funds, bereavement leave improvements, and expanded healthcare benefits, including coverage for prescription glasses, eye exams, and safety footwear.
 

