Pedestrian Crossing Upgrades In LaSalle

Construction is currently underway at the pedestrian intersections of Turkey Creek Bridge and Matchett Avenue, and Turkey Creek Bridge and Sprucewood Avenue.

The work includes the replacement of traffic signals and equipment, installation of new pedestrian approaches, and paint markings. These upgrades are being completed to ensure the crossings meet the standards set out by the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA).

At times when work is taking place, traffic will be reduced to one lane, with flaggers on site to direct vehicles and assist pedestrians crossing the road. After hours, the signals will be offline, meaning pedestrians will not have a controlled crossing for the duration of the construction period, which is expected to be approximately one month.