Optimist Club Of South Windsor Hosts Community Picnic And Food Drive

The Optimist Club of South Windsor will host its second Picnic in the Park event of the summer, combining fun and fellowship with a focused effort to support Drouillard Place and Matthew House Windsor.

The event will take place on Sunday, July 27th, from 12:00pm to 2:00pmat Mic Mac Park – Pavilion 6.

While the community enjoys a free BBQ lunch, entertainment, and family-friendly activities, attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations to help fill the shelves of local food banks.

“This isn’t just about hot dogs and fun,” said a spokesperson for the Optimist Club. “This is about showing up for our neighbours and supporting the amazing work of Drouillard Place and Matthew House Windsor — organizations that make a real difference every single day.”

Drouillard Place provides services and outreach to support children, youth, and families in Windsor’s east end. Matthew House Windsor offers shelter and essential resources for refugee claimants and displaced individuals as they rebuild their lives in Canada.

The event will also feature a live appearance by Peculiar Pirate Paul, offering balloon twisting and magic, face painting and glitter tattoos from Fancy Pants Parties, a special visit from local first responders, and free refreshments, and a hot dog lunch (while supplies last)

This event will run rain or shine and is open to all ages.