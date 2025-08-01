OPP Use Bait Bike To Catch Thieves
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday July 31st, 2025, 8:30pm
Essex County OPP has charged two individuals after a bicycle theft investigation in Leamington.
Police say that in June 2025, they initiated a proactive “bait bicycle” initiative to address the numerous bicycle thefts in Leamington. This initiative involves placing an identified bike and apprehension of anyone who chooses to steal it.
As a result of the investigation, a 33-year-old and a 51-year-old were arrested and charged.
