OPP Use Bait Bike To Catch Thieves

Essex County OPP has charged two individuals after a bicycle theft investigation in Leamington.

Police say that in June 2025, they initiated a proactive “bait bicycle” initiative to address the numerous bicycle thefts in Leamington. This initiative involves placing an identified bike and apprehension of anyone who chooses to steal it.

As a result of the investigation, a 33-year-old and a 51-year-old were arrested and charged.