Opening Soon: Noodlebox

Noodlebox is opening soon in East Windsor.

Noodle Box features wok-fired Asian street food with customizable, fresh, and flavorful dishes. Every meal is made to order and highly customizable, providing easy options for gluten-free and vegan diets.

It will open in the Rose City Shopping Centre on the corner of Tecumseh Road East and Princess Avenue in the coming weeks.