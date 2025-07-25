Opening Soon: Noodlebox
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday July 25th, 2025, 9:45am
Noodlebox is opening soon in East Windsor.
Noodle Box features wok-fired Asian street food with customizable, fresh, and flavorful dishes. Every meal is made to order and highly customizable, providing easy options for gluten-free and vegan diets.
It will open in the Rose City Shopping Centre on the corner of Tecumseh Road East and Princess Avenue in the coming weeks.
