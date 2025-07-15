Open House And Survey On Roseland Golf Course Clubhouse Concept

The City of Windsor is moving forward with plans to construct the new Roseland Golf Course Clubhouse.

The new Roseland Golf Course Clubhouse concept was created by GGA Partners, an international consulting firm and trusted advisor to many of the world’s most successful golf courses, private clubs, resorts, and residential communities. GGA Partners was retained to develop Roseland’s Strategic Business Plan (2019), oversee public consultation on the project (2020), and complete the Clubhouse Feasibility Study (2021).

Approximately $5.7 million is available through the City’s 10-year capital plan for Roseland, with funding to support demolition of the existing clubhouse, site servicing, temporary arrangements for staff during demolition and construction, and the design and construction of the new clubhouse.

Design elements for the new facility will include:

Increased focus on golfing and the golf course

Smaller footprint for the physical building, at approximately 5,500 square feet

One floor

Building oriented towards the golf course and putting green, preserving the putting green and blending seamlessly into the broader site

A move towards covered outdoor seating, in place of traditional indoor seating

Convenient, grab-and-go style food and beverage service

Upgraded washroom facility

·Storage facilities and an administrative area

Residents, golfers, user groups, and stakeholders are invited to attend an in-person public open house to learn more about the proposed clubhouse design concept and engage with project team members. Those interested can also participate in an online feedback survey coming July 31st, 2025.

The open house will take place on Thursday, July 31st, 2025, from 3:00pm to 7:00pm.