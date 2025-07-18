OLG Issues First Quarter Gaming Revenue Payment To Windsor

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation has made a first quarter (April 1st – June 30yj) payment totaling $2,983,227 to the City of Windsor for hosting Caesars Windsor.

Since the gaming site opened in May 1994, Windsor has received $134,329,156.

These payments to host communities are based on a formula in the Municipality Contribution Agreement that is consistently applied across all land-based casino sites in Ontario using a graduated scale of gaming revenue at the hosted site.

“OLG is a strong partner that provides substantial benefits to Windsor,” said Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming. “In addition to creating jobs at Caesars Windsor, important investments in Windsor’s public services are made possible through OLG’s sharing of casino revenue.”