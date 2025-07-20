NextStar Energy Workers Ratify First Collective Agreement

Unifor members at NextStar Energy have voted 88% in favour of ratifying their first collective agreement.

“Bargaining a first collective agreement is never easy, and this one took place in an exceptionally difficult economic and political climate,” said Unifor National President Lana Payne. “The work of our bargaining committee at NextStar Energy ensures that as the electric vehicle sector grows, good union jobs grow with it.”

The one-year agreement includes a 5% wage increase, certifies Unifor and Local 444 as the exclusive bargaining agent for employees at the facility, and delivers important gains on wages, wage progression, pensions, short and long term disability programs, and workplace health and safety, among other improvements.

“This is a proud day for our union and for every worker who believed that organizing and standing together would make a difference,” said Unifor Local 444 President James Stewart. “By ratifying this collective agreement, our members have secured a voice at work and a seat at the table as this industry takes shape in Canada. We’re ready to build the future—together.”

The one-year term of the agreement positions workers at NextStar Energy to return to the bargaining table in 2026, aligning closely with the next round of Unifor negotiations with Detroit Three automakers.