New Tecumseh Hotel Nears Completion

Construction of the new TownePlace Suites by Marriott at 1600 Sylvestre Drive in Tecumseh is nearing completion.

The new facility will include 142 extended-stay rooms designed to appeal to longer-stay travellers who want to feel at home and stay productive.

The project is constructed by Petretta Construction Inc. and owned/operated by Petcon Hospitality Group Inc.