New Tecumseh Hotel Nears Completion
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday July 24th, 2025, 9:30am
Construction of the new TownePlace Suites by Marriott at 1600 Sylvestre Drive in Tecumseh is nearing completion.
The new facility will include 142 extended-stay rooms designed to appeal to longer-stay travellers who want to feel at home and stay productive.
The project is constructed by Petretta Construction Inc. and owned/operated by Petcon Hospitality Group Inc.
