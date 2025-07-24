Windsor-Essex

New Tecumseh Hotel Nears Completion

Thursday July 24th, 2025, 9:30am

Tecumseh
Construction of the new TownePlace Suites by Marriott at 1600 Sylvestre Drive in Tecumseh is nearing completion.

The new facility will include 142 extended-stay rooms designed to appeal to longer-stay travellers who want to feel at home and stay productive.

The project is constructed by Petretta Construction Inc. and owned/operated by Petcon Hospitality Group Inc.

