New Road Projects This Week: Lillian Avenue, Giles Boulevard, California Street
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Sunday July 6th, 2025, 2:55pm
Some new construction projects in Windsor to keep an eye on as the new week gets underway.
- Lillian Avenue will be closed from South Pacific Avenue to Vanier Street for milling and paving work from Tuesday, July 8th, until Tuesday, July 15th, 2025 (weather permitting)
- Westbound Giles Boulevard East will be closed from Parent Avenue to Langlois Avenue for catch basin repair from 8:00am to noon on Monday, July 7th, 2025 (weather permitting)
- California Street will be closed between Girardot Street and College Avenue for road repairs on Monday, July 7th, 2025
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook