Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

New Road Projects This Week: Lillian Avenue, Giles Boulevard, California Street

Sunday July 6th, 2025, 2:55pm

Construction
0
0

Some new construction projects in Windsor to keep an eye on as the new week gets underway.

  • Lillian Avenue will be closed from South Pacific Avenue to Vanier Street for milling and paving work from Tuesday, July 8th, until Tuesday, July 15th, 2025 (weather permitting)
  • Westbound Giles Boulevard East will be closed from Parent Avenue to Langlois Avenue for catch basin repair from 8:00am to noon on Monday, July 7th, 2025 (weather permitting)
  • California Street will be closed between Girardot Street and College Avenue for road repairs on Monday, July 7th, 2025

 

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message