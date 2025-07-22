Windsor-Essex

New Dollar Tree In Walkerville Opens Thursday

Tuesday July 22nd, 2025, 4:47pm

Business
The area’s newest Dollar Tree location is set to open Thursday.

It will open in a portion of The City Market and will bring the number of locations in the city to five.

