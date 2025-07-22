New Dollar Tree In Walkerville Opens Thursday
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday July 22nd, 2025, 4:47pm
The area’s newest Dollar Tree location is set to open Thursday.
It will open in a portion of The City Market and will bring the number of locations in the city to five.
