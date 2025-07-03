NEWS >

Windsor-Essex

New Cricket Field At Derwent Park Nears Completion

Thursday July 3rd, 2025, 9:00am

Construction of the new cricket field at Derwent Park is almost complete.

The project includes the construction of a new cricket field, a concrete cricket pitch with artificial turf, wooden spectator bleachers, player benches, an irrigation system, drainage, and a small utility shed.

It is expected to be finished by the end of the month.

