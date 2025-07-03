New Cricket Field At Derwent Park Nears Completion
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday July 3rd, 2025, 9:00am
Construction of the new cricket field at Derwent Park is almost complete.
The project includes the construction of a new cricket field, a concrete cricket pitch with artificial turf, wooden spectator bleachers, player benches, an irrigation system, drainage, and a small utility shed.
It is expected to be finished by the end of the month.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook