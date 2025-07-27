New Apartment Building Construction Underway In Tecumseh

Construction is underway on two L-shaped apartment buildings in Tecumseh on a parcel of land located south of County Road 22, east of Lesperance Road.

Each building will have 166 units, with a height of four storeys for the north-south wing and six storeys for the east-west wing. The buildings will feature an indoor common area that will include a community dining room with a lounge, a golf simulator room, a bike storage room, a yoga studio, and a fitness centre.

The property will have two surface parking areas to the north and south of the apartment buildings, totalling 405 parking spaces. The parking areas will have direct access to the existing westerly limit of Sylvestre Drive through a temporary private drive. In the future, these parking areas will connect to the future Westlake/Sylvestre Drive extension along two new north-south municipal roads extending along the east and west sides of the apartment building.

There will also be a private outdoor amenity area located centrally between the two buildings that will include features such as a community garden, dog park, bocce courts, and passive outdoor recreational areas.