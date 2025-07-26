Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Nemesis To Perform At Leamington’s Music Onthe42 Summer Concert Series

Saturday July 26th, 2025, 9:19am

Leamington
0
0

Nemesis will perform at the SUNSET Amphitheatre in Seacliff Park on Saturday, August 9th, 2025, as part of Leamington’s Music Onthe42 Summer Concert Series.

Taking the stage at 8:30pm, Nemesis is a dynamic horn-driven cover band made up of talented musicians from Michigan and southwestern Ontario. Known for their genre-spanning set lists, Nemesis covers everything from classic icons like Chicago, Tina Turner, and Steely Dan to modern hits by Michael Bublé, Little Big Town, and Lady Gaga—delivering a performance that appeals to audiences of all ages.

The evening kicks off at 7:30pm with local talent Justin Jewell, who will set the tone with a soulful opening set.

Upcoming Music Onthe42 Concerts at the SUNSET ® Amphitheatre:

  • Saturday, July 26th – Windsor Symphony Orchestra at 7:30pm
  • Friday, August 15th – Billy Raffoul at 8:30pm, with openers Peter Raffoul, The Indiana Drones, and The Brandy Alexanders starting at 5:30pm
  • Saturday, August 16th – Jersey Nights (Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons Tribute) at 8:30pm, with opener Justin Latam taking the stage at 7:30pm
  • Saturday, August 23rd – Seacliff ROCKs Concert at 5:00pm, featuring Rose City Rockers, The 519 Band, J#Major, Rick LaBonte & The Band of Brothers, and more

These concerts are free, family-friendly, and require no tickets. Everyone is welcome.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message