Nemesis To Perform At Leamington’s Music Onthe42 Summer Concert Series
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Saturday July 26th, 2025, 9:19am
Nemesis will perform at the SUNSET Amphitheatre in Seacliff Park on Saturday, August 9th, 2025, as part of Leamington’s Music Onthe42 Summer Concert Series.
Taking the stage at 8:30pm, Nemesis is a dynamic horn-driven cover band made up of talented musicians from Michigan and southwestern Ontario. Known for their genre-spanning set lists, Nemesis covers everything from classic icons like Chicago, Tina Turner, and Steely Dan to modern hits by Michael Bublé, Little Big Town, and Lady Gaga—delivering a performance that appeals to audiences of all ages.
The evening kicks off at 7:30pm with local talent Justin Jewell, who will set the tone with a soulful opening set.
Upcoming Music Onthe42 Concerts at the SUNSET ® Amphitheatre:
- Saturday, July 26th – Windsor Symphony Orchestra at 7:30pm
- Friday, August 15th – Billy Raffoul at 8:30pm, with openers Peter Raffoul, The Indiana Drones, and The Brandy Alexanders starting at 5:30pm
- Saturday, August 16th – Jersey Nights (Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons Tribute) at 8:30pm, with opener Justin Latam taking the stage at 7:30pm
- Saturday, August 23rd – Seacliff ROCKs Concert at 5:00pm, featuring Rose City Rockers, The 519 Band, J#Major, Rick LaBonte & The Band of Brothers, and more
These concerts are free, family-friendly, and require no tickets. Everyone is welcome.
