Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Multiple Impaired Drivers Charged Over The Weekend

Monday July 21st, 2025, 1:43pm

County News
0
0

The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police charged three drivers over the weekend with impaired driving.

On July 19th, 2023, at approximately 2:30am, police responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 3 in Kingsville. Police arrived on the scene and spoke with the vehicle driver, a 23-year-old resident of Leamington who was charged with operation while impaired- alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

On July 19th, 2025, at approximately 10:00pm, the Lakeshore OPP Detachment received a report of a possible impaired driver, and an officer on patrol located the vehicle on County 22 in the Municipality of Lakeshore. The officer spoke with the vehicle driver, a 25-year-old resident of Lakeshore who was charged with operation while impaired- alcohol and drugs, operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), and dangerous operation.

On July 21st, 2025, shortly after 3:30am, an officer from the Essex OPP Detachment was on patrol when they observed a motor vehicle in a ditch on North Malden Road in Essex. Police spoke with the vehicle driver,  a 24-year-old resident of Essex who was charged with operation while impaired- alcohol and drug and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

All of the accused in these matters were issued a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a 7-day vehicle impoundment.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message