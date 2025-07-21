Multiple Impaired Drivers Charged Over The Weekend

The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police charged three drivers over the weekend with impaired driving.

On July 19th, 2023, at approximately 2:30am, police responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 3 in Kingsville. Police arrived on the scene and spoke with the vehicle driver, a 23-year-old resident of Leamington who was charged with operation while impaired- alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

On July 19th, 2025, at approximately 10:00pm, the Lakeshore OPP Detachment received a report of a possible impaired driver, and an officer on patrol located the vehicle on County 22 in the Municipality of Lakeshore. The officer spoke with the vehicle driver, a 25-year-old resident of Lakeshore who was charged with operation while impaired- alcohol and drugs, operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), and dangerous operation.

On July 21st, 2025, shortly after 3:30am, an officer from the Essex OPP Detachment was on patrol when they observed a motor vehicle in a ditch on North Malden Road in Essex. Police spoke with the vehicle driver, a 24-year-old resident of Essex who was charged with operation while impaired- alcohol and drug and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

All of the accused in these matters were issued a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a 7-day vehicle impoundment.