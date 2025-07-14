Mental Health And Addictions Urgent Crisis Centre Expands To Offer Walk-In Services 24 Hours A Day, 7 Days A Week

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare’s Mental Health and Addictions Urgent Crisis Centre has extended hours, ensuring those in the community experiencing a mental health and addictions crisis can access support services any time of day or night.

The MHAUCC has expanded to offer walk-in crisis services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

This expansion ensures those in crisis who cannot safely wait for community supports can access services whenever they need it by walking into the MHAUCC, calling the Crisis Line at 519-973-4435, or by voluntary drop-off at the MHAUCC by our EMS and policing partners.

The MHAUCC is located at 1030 Ouellette Avenue, adjacent to the Goyeau Street entrance of Windsor Regional Hospital’s Ouellette Campus Emergency Department. Services are intended for those individuals aged 16 years or older.