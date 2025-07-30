Windsor-Essex

Mamo Burger To Close After 14 Years

Wednesday July 30th, 2025, 1:12pm

Food
Walkerville’s Mamo Burger will be closing after fourteen years in business.

The popular Ottawa Street eatery opened in September 2013, replacing the owners’ other business Smoke & Spice which moved to a new East End location.

“After 14 incredible years serving you all the best burgers we could dream up, we are sad to announce that we will be permanently closing at the end of August,” owners Ryan and Tina Odette said in a post on social media on Wednesday. “After making Ottawa St. our home for nearly 20 years, we have made the difficult decision not to renew our lease.”

“Please join us in the next month to celebrate all the incredible meals and memories we have all had in this building. We are forever grateful for this community, for our ever-loyal regular customers, and our amazing staff who have supported us every step of the way.”

The owners expect to announce the final date for business soon.

