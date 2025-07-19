Local Women’s Shelter Creates Resource To Make Transition Into Shelter Less Intimidating

The Welcome Centre Shelter for Women & Families has launched a new resource aimed at making the transition into emergency shelter smoother and less intimidating for women+ and families experiencing homelessness

Called The Buddy Book, the resource offers clear, practical information to help individuals or families feel more informed and at ease as they enter shelter.

For many, the decision to access shelter comes with fear, uncertainty, and countless unanswered questions. The Buddy Book was created to address these concerns by providing straightforward

answers to everything from daily routines and mealtimes to the Centre’s inclusive services, including LGBTQ+ supports and harm reduction practices.

“Picture mom and dad with their kids, entering shelter for the first time and full of questions”, said Lady Laforet, Executive Director of the Welcome Centre. “Arming people with answers and

information goes a long way towards easing anxieties and getting ahead of stigma and fears.”

The Buddy Book is provided to every new shelter guest and is also publicly available on the Centre’s website.