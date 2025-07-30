Local Production Company Pays Tribute To Female Music Royalty

Drawing on decades of hits, a local production company is celebrating women in music.

Taking place on Saturday August 9th, Cover Girl Tributes will present Queens of the Billboard at the Masonic Temple Ballroom (located at 986 Ouellette Avenue.) Featuring local talent, the one-night event will highlight living icons in the music industry from Celine Dion and Whitney Houston to Chappell Roan and Adele. More than that however, it also serves to put a spotlight on female artists in Windsor-Essex.

Billed as the production company’s first event, its creation also serves another purpose.

“Cover Girl Tributes was created to give local singers exciting, paid opportunities to perform music they love, especially songs and genres that often get overlooked,” said Creative Director Amber Thibert. “Windsor-Essex has a thriving theatre scene, but few platforms where vocalists can focus purely on singing without the heavy time commitment of a full production. Our goal is to offer high-energy, low-rehearsal shows that let artists step outside their usual repertoire, explore new styles, and take the stage in a fresh, dynamic way.”

While not exclusively about women, Thibert felt it was especially important to create a space where they could be seen, valued and compensated fairly for their work. Highlighting female performers and celebrating music they made iconic, Queens of the Billboard aims to be creatively fulfilling for those taking part. It’s a combination Thibert hopes will elevate the community and encourage other projects that are artist-focused and sustainable.

Taking her first steps in January, Thibert had wanted to produce something for a while. Focused on a high-impact production that would be exciting for attendees, she soon realized a straightforward musical would impose too many time constraints.

Luckily, an internet obsession soon gave her the solution.

“Around that time, I fell down a TikTok rabbit hole of clips from the VH1 Divas Live concerts in the late 90s and early 2000s,” said Thibert. “That’s when the idea clicked: an all-female cast performing powerhouse hits by iconic women across genres and decades. By February, I attended an event at the Temple Ballroom and immediately knew it was the perfect venue for the show. Once I locked in the space and secured a date, the rest started to come together.”

As production continued, every element was thoughtfully chosen to celebrate the music and local artists bringing it to life. Personally reaching out to everyone, Thibert was surprised when they all accepted the invitation immediately. Describing it as an all-female cabaret-style show, the Creative Director knows each participant through Windsor-Essex’s active theatre scene. This resulted in 10 vocalists who will take part on August 9: Malia Afonso, Sam Bourque, Natalie Culmone, Peyton Del Papa, Arielle Desamito, Madison Hamm, Kizwana, Krystal Laframboise, Becca Miinch, and Florine Ndimubandi.

With a wide range of backgrounds, every singer is set to offer something unique.

“As a group, they bring an impressive range of experience and training,” said Thibert. “Many have formal vocal education, extensive performance backgrounds, and years of involvement in both musical theatre and live music. This combination of skill, passion, and professionalism has truly elevated the show.”

Armed with her cast of talented vocalists, the Creative Director then went back to a working list of songs and artists that she’d previously put together. Fitting thematically, Thibert allowed performers to choose from the list and bring in their outside selections for approval.

Attempting to create an unforgettable night with each song, a mix made up of everyone’s suggestions was finally narrowed down: Including solos and duets, 20 songs spanning multiple genres from the 70s to today were finalized in the end.

Covering a dynamic variety, cutting many selections wasn’t easy, however.

“With such a rich history of female-led music to draw from, narrowing it down was no easy task,” said Thibert. “There were definitely some incredible songs we loved that didn’t make the final cut, but the working list has enough depth to create multiple editions of this show without repeating a single track in the future. With ticket sales already at 80-per-cent, I’m hopeful this won’t be the last time we bring Queens of the Billboard to life.”

Besides creating a setlist, another challenge was coordinating things behind the scenes while trusting singers would come prepared. With each vocalist bringing plenty of professional experience though, everybody has taken ownership of the material to showcase their artistry.

Even so, Thibert has still been surprised by how much they’ve elevated the show.

“I had the chance to hear snippets from six of the performers during our promo video shoot with Gene Schilling,” she said. “Even those short segments were absolutely magnetic. It was a moment where I knew this show was going to be something special. What’s surprised me most throughout this process is how collaborative and creatively invested everyone has been. These artists didn’t just agree to perform, they’ve helped shape the energy and identity of Queens of the Billboard. Their input has elevated the concept far beyond what I imagined.”

It’s especially notable as many haven’t worked together until now either.

“Interestingly, many of the performers hadn’t met before this production and some will be meeting in person for the very first time at our final run-through,” said Thibert. “What’s been amazing is how quickly a sense of camaraderie and mutual respect has formed, even from a distance. At the promo video shoot, most of them were meeting for the first time and yet the energy in the room was electric. These women instantly clicked – cheering each other on, hyping each other up and creating a supportive, empowering atmosphere that you could feel on set.”

Beyond the music, attendees can count on a visual spectacle as well. Being co-produced by Bloomsbury House Stage Productions (BHSP,) Cover Girl Tributes is looking to take full advantage of the ballroom: This includes using BHSP’s state-of-the-art modular sound and theatre technology. With these tools, Cover Girl Tributes is hoping to craft even more of an immersive, polished and high impact show.

Gaining access to this technology has also allowed the company to open the production up in interesting ways.

“Expect bold, dynamic lighting cues, vibrant colour washes and crisp audio that brings each era of music to life, whether it’s a soulful ballad or an explosive pop anthem,” said Thibert. “I’m especially excited about how we’re treating each song almost like its own mini-show. The set may be minimal, but the way we’re using lighting, audio and visual elements ensures that every performance feels distinct and fully realized – like a concert within a concert.”

Looking towards the future, the Creative Director is hoping to produce two or three shows like Queens of the Billboard every year. Giving each one its own theme, Thibert already has ideas for different genres with everything from pop punk to R&B. Artist and era specific shows have also been thrown around as brainstorming continues beyond Cover Girl Tributes’ inaugural presentation.

Another exciting prospect for the company is the idea of collaborating with other local arts groups, musicians and venues: While looking to expand future productions on a creative level, the goal to build something even more community driven remains important to Thibert.

For now though, the Creative Director just wants everyone to have a good time and unforgettable night.

“I hope audiences leave the show humming a song or two and thinking about the performers they heard for the very first time,” she said. “At its heart, Queens of the Billboard is about celebrating incredible voices and introducing people to both the music and the talent they may not have experienced live before.”

Queens of the Billboard will take place at the Masonic Temple Ballroom on Saturday, August 9. Doors open at 7 p.m. and showtime is an hour later at eight o’clock. Tickets are $22.63 and can be purchased online. While the production is all ages, organizers caution that some songs may contain mature themes.

For a sneak peek at what to expect, those interested can watch Cover Girl Tributes’ Queens of the Billboard promo video for the event. Alternatively, the company can also be followed on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube.