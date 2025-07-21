Local Mental Health And Addictions Counsellor Charged With Alleged Sexual Assault

Windsor Police have charged a local mental health and addictions counsellor in connection with the alleged sexual assaults of two patients.

Police say that 66-year-old Tim Baxter was arrested following a comprehensive investigation by the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit. The alleged incidents occurred while Baxter was providing counselling services to individuals seeking support for addiction and anger management issues in the Windsor-Essex area. The offences are reported to have taken place between 2024 and 2025.

Baxter has been charged with four counts of sexual assault.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. Anyone who believes they may have been sexually assaulted or victimized is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. All reports will be treated with the highest level of sensitivity and confidentiality.

Sexual assault is defined as any non-consensual touching of a sexual nature that violates the sexual integrity of an individual. This can include a broad range of behaviours, from unwanted sexual contact to assault involving penetration.