Leamington Motorcycle Driver Airlifted To Hospital After Chatham Crash

A Leamington motorcycle driver received serious injuries after a crash over the weekend.

Police say the single vehicle crash happened on Saturday, July 19th, 2025, at approximately 5:35pm on River Line between Communication Road and Harwich Road.

The lone occupant, a 38-year-old male, was transported to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance – Public General Hospital and was subsequently transferred to Windsor Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with further information regarding the circumstances of this incident is encouraged to contact the investigating officer, Cst. Joel Rehill, at [email protected] or by calling

519-355-1092.