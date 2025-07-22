Leamington Motorcycle Driver Airlifted To Hospital After Chatham Crash
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday July 22nd, 2025, 11:18am
A Leamington motorcycle driver received serious injuries after a crash over the weekend.
Police say the single vehicle crash happened on Saturday, July 19th, 2025, at approximately 5:35pm on River Line between Communication Road and Harwich Road.
The lone occupant, a 38-year-old male, was transported to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance – Public General Hospital and was subsequently transferred to Windsor Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with further information regarding the circumstances of this incident is encouraged to contact the investigating officer, Cst. Joel Rehill, at [email protected] or by calling
519-355-1092.
