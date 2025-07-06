Last Day For Two Windsor Beer Stores

It is the last day of business for two Windsor Beer Store locations.

Effective close of business on July 6th, the Beer Store locations in downtown Windsor at 790 Goyeau Street and the west Windsor one at 1780 College Avenue will close.

The downtown location is on the site of the former Sheldon’s Central Chrysler and opened in 2012 after relocating from Wyandotte Street East. The College Avenue has been open for decades.

The closures announced in May are just two of many set to close this summer.

“The Beer Store is modernizing operations to meet the needs of the marketplace – this means making the difficult decision to close some stores. We know this will be disappointing to many customers and our valued employees,” said Ozzie Ahmed, Vice President of Retail, TBS. “We don’t make this decision lightly; it is part of our ongoing commitment to business sustainability and serving the needs of our customers.”