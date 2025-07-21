LaSalle Police Online Auction Underway
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday July 21st, 2025, 9:04am
LaSalle Police are holding an online auction.
The auction will consist largely of bicycles, tools, and some electronics.
It will be held through GovDeals from July 21st at 8:00am until August 4th at 4:00pm.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
It can be found online here.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message