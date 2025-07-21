Windsor-Essex

LaSalle Police Online Auction Underway

Monday July 21st, 2025, 9:04am

Crime & Police News
0
0

LaSalle Police are holding an online auction.

The auction will consist largely of bicycles, tools, and some electronics.

It will be held through GovDeals from July 21st at 8:00am until August 4th at 4:00pm.

It can be found online here.

