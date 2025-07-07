Lakeshore Breaks Ground At New Linda McKinlay Square In Comber

Lakeshore Mayor Bailey and members of Council joined Linda McKinlay for a ceremonial groundbreaking of a new public square in Comber that will bear her name last Thursday.

The space in Comber, formerly dubbed the “Comber Gathering Centre,” was purchased in 2024 as part of the Phase 1 projects under the Community Support Agreement with Hydro One. The square will feature new landscaping, a gazebo, seating, as well as a digital welcome sign to help share information and events with Comber residents.

At the meeting of May 20, 2025, Lakeshore Council approved the use of McKinlay’s name for the space.

“We are proud to honour and recognize a leader of the community of Comber by naming this new space after Linda McKinlay,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “Linda has contributed to the community of Comber, as well as all of Lakeshore, for over five decades. Her work on Council for Lakeshore, as well as Tilbury West, is just a part of the incredible impact she has had on generations of community organizations and residents.”

McKinlay has a long history of community work in Comber and Lakeshore. In her early years she volunteered as a Brownie leader, PTA member, and baseball coach. She served on the Comber Agricultural Society Board for 25 years and was a member with the Comber Chapter IODE for 45 years, including several tenures as President. A longtime member of St. Andrew’s United Church, she taught Sunday School, serves on the Trustee’s Committee, and continues to serve as Chair of the Official Board. She also sits on the Comber and District Historical Society Board.

Her political career began as a Councillor for Tilbury West, where she served from the late 1980s until amalgamation in 1999. During that time, she oversaw the development of the Comber Community Centre and the Tilbury Arena and sat on the Amalgamation Board.

After amalgamation, she was elected to Lakeshore Council in 2010 and served three terms before retiring in 2022. She chaired the Committee of Adjustment and co-founded Lakeshore’s Arts Advisory Committee. Linda was instrumental in the renaming of the Municipality, an effort that recognizes Lakeshore’s formation as a “community of communities” and honours their history. Linda also chaired the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority and the Water Source Protection Striking Committee.

Though retired, she continues to serve on the Committee of Adjustment and remains an active and engaged community member in Comber and beyond.

Construction of the square will start in the coming weeks. Upon completion, which is expected later this year, Lakeshore will host a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for members of the public.