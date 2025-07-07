Juno Award-Winning Entertainer Johnny Reid Takes The Colosseum Stage

Critically acclaimed songwriter, producer, recording artist, and entertainer Johnny Reid hits Caesars Windsor on Friday, October 3rd at 8:00pm.

Over an illustrious career spanning three decades, Johnny Reid has captured the hearts of fans and audiences around the world. The Scottish-born singer-songwriter is widely known for his lyrical honesty and musical ability, as demonstrated by an extensive catalogue of hit songs including “Darlin’,” “A Woman Like You,” and “Dance with Me.”

The Multi-Platinum selling recording artist boasts sales exceeding two million worldwide, countless awards including a SOCAN “National Achievement Award,” 28 Canadian Country Music Association Awards, and five JUNO Awards, and multiple sold-out national arena tours.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 11th at 10:00am nline.